COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Make plans now to join FOX21 and the American Heart Association for the 2017 Heart and Stroke Walk in Colorado Springs.

The event will be held June 3 at Weidner Field, home of the Switchbacks FC. The Heart and Stroke Walk is the American Heart Association’s premiere event for raising funds to save lives from heart disease and stroke. This year, organizers are expecting more than 4,000 participants to walk in honor of those lost to heart disease and stroke and raise money for research and education.

Here’s a look at the day’s events:

7:30 a.m.-12 p.m.: Free heart health and wellness expo

8:30 a.m.: 5k run

9 a.m.: 5k walk and The Miracle Mile

You’re invited to create or join a team with friends, family, or coworkers, or to register as an individual.

>> Visit CSHeartWalk.org for more information and to register.