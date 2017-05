PUEBLO, Colo. — A driver is facing multiple charges in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed one person in Pueblo Thursday night, according to police.

Police said the crash happened just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 50 Bypass and Hudson Avenue. A 1997 Toyota Camry was preparing to stop at the stoplight at Hudson Avenue when it was rear-ended by a 1996 Dodge 3500 pickup truck, according to police.

The crash caused the Camry to spin out and hit a curb, ejecting one of the passengers, 54-year-old Sharon Salas. Salas died on the scene. The two other people in the car were hospitalized for their injuries, according to police.

Police said the pickup truck driver left the scene of the crash. A witness followed him to Ogden Avenue, where officers found him and his truck.

The driver, 27-year-old Charles Irwin, was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, two counts of vehicular assault, DUI, and reckless driving.