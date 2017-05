COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Deputies are asking for the public’s help identifying three teens who may be responsible for a series of car break-ins in Security last month.

Deputies said one of the break-ins happened just before 3 a.m. April 17 on Dutch Loop in Security. Surveillance video captured the suspect breaking into the car.

Later that day, the victim of another break-in took a photo of three teen boys sitting on a park bench in the area of Dutch Loop and Harlow Ridge. The teens all had what appeared to be women’s purses. As they left the park, one of them dumped items out of a purse onto the street, according to deputies. Deputies determined the items had been stolen from the car on Dutch Loop.

Deputies said all three of the suspects appear to be between 13 and 15 years old.

The first suspect is described as a light-skinned Hispanic or black boy with a small build. He was wearing a red and black hoodie and black and gray patterned pants.

The second suspect is described as a light-skinned Hispanic or black boy with a small build, wearing a black hoodie.

The third suspect is described as a black boy with a small build. He was wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked email Deputy Westen Rubio at WestenRubio@elpasoco.com .