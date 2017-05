COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The sky’s the limit for the Colorado Springs Airport as its numbers continue to increase from 2016.

In March, more than 63,000 passengers traveled through the airport. That’s up more than 40 percent from a year ago.

The increase is mainly attributed to Frontier Airlines and its return to the airport in April 2016.

An airport spokesman said the economic boost here is also a contributing factor. He said by July 10, they’ll have 15 direct nonstop destinations, with more expected by the fall.