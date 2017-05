U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — A memorial service for an Air Force pilot who was listed killed in action during the Vietnam War will be held at the Academy Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

The service for Capt. Roger D. Helwig, a Trinidad, Colorado, native, will be held at the Academy’s Memorial Pavilion.

Helwig and his fellow F-4D Phantom aircrew member, Capt Roger H. Stearns, were shot down over Laos on Sept. 11, 1969, 10 miles from the Vietnamese border over what was then known as the Ho Chi Minh Trail.

Helwig’s remains were never found, but a recovery team retrieved a single dog tag which was returned to his widow in August 2016.