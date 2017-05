Social media helps identify a Colorado Springs man who pooped on someone’s porch.

The dirty deed was all caught on video.

It happened early Wednesday morning, in the Northwest part of town, off Delmonico Drive in the Rockrimmon area, at the town-homes on Colony Circle.

Tiffany Lanier said when she saw the video, she was shocked and posted it on Facebook, hoping people would share it and help to identify the man.

Turns out a friend of Lanier’s recognized the suspect from college and he was later identified as 33-year-old Steven Stanulonis.

“It’s like what the heck? Like you don’t actually know how to feel about it. You’re like that’s in front of my house. Whats going on what are these people thinking” said Lanier.

Lanier says, its hurtful because most people just joke about it.

The suspect allegedly walked up to the homeowner’s house around 2:42 a.m. Wednesday morning, actually peered through her window, before allegedly walking to the porch and committing the act.

“What he told police is that he came back to seek vengeance on his ex-girlfriends spirit because she’s still in my house,” said Lanier.

According to Lanier, about four years back a woman apparently died of a drug overdose. Saying it’s unfair she’s the one being punished now.

And its been an even tougher 48 hours as her utility trailer was stolen early Thursday morning.

Her surveillance camera caught an image of the suspect vehicle, Lanier says is a newer white Nissan Titian.

Lanier adds, her trailer is grey with sliver trim around the doors.

It also has CO plate number PBQ-358.

As for the doorstep suspect, he was arrested, then served and released on a summons for disorderly conduct.