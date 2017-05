PUEBLO, Colo. — A Pueblo man is facing attempted murder charges after he assaulted his mother in their shared apartment early Thursday morning, leaving her with serious injuries, according to police.

Police said around 1 a.m., they got a call about a disturbance in a fourplex in the area of Douglas Lane and Calhoun Road. When officers arrived, they found a 66-year-old woman lying on the floor, covered in blood. They also found the woman’s son, 41-year-old Ryan Carrell.

Police determined Carrell had attacked the victim as she sat in their shared living room. The victim sustained several stab wounds and lacerations, according to police. She was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Carrell was jailed on charges of attempted first-degree murder.