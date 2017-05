SPRINGFIELD, Colo. — Marvin Packard has spent the past few days on his tractor, searching his fields looking for his missing cattle.

“Some of them drifted 10-15 miles and some of them only like 2-4 miles,” said Marvin.

Marvin is just one of a number of farmers and ranchers who are still searching for their cattle.

“We’re still counting, I had one just a while ago that came back to the fence row so it showed up back home,” said Marvin.

A spring snow storm over the weekend killed hundreds of head of cattle and left hundreds more missing.

“There was just cattle everywhere, some dead, some alive, some stuck,” added Marvin.

Marvin and his daughter Marlinda has about 100 head of cattle, they say about 75 have returned home.

“You just have no idea until we can finally get a count on them,” said Marlinda.

Getting them back home wouldn’t have been possible without the help from neighbors.

“We all come together and that’s all you can do is just rely on each other and we help everybody out,” said Marlinda.

One person who stepped up to help, Josh Reid, who used one of his crop dusting planes to head up and look for cattle.

“A lot of the ranchers that lost cattle are my customers, friends, family members and it was my opportunity to maybe go out and get up there and offer a different perspective, help them find them,” said Josh.

While the most of the snow has melted, problem still linger. Mud is preventing some of the farmers and ranchers from getting to their cattle.

“In here the tracks are so deep you just can’t get anywhere,” explained Marlinda.

But when they can get to the cattle, the problems may not be over.

“How many may show up with pneumonia, the snow blinds the cattle, there’s lot of things the cows are drying up, then you got calves to worry about,” said Marlinda.

Despite the devastation, there’s one thing these farmers know.

“It’s amazing some of them lived and some of them didn’t,” added Marvin.

Marvin also explained that putting cattle in barns or corals just isn’t feasible. He says barns are expensive and in most cases, it’s safer to leave them out.

“when you have a storm a lot of people say get them in the coral, protect them, feed them, that’s a no no, sometimes, you can look over here and we still have drifts 4 feet deep yet in the corals and if they would have been in there, we’d of lost a lot more,” explains Marvin.

A Facebook page has been set up for missing cattle in Baca County.