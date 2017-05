Related Coverage K9 helps arrest suspect in Briargate car burglaries

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police have identified four suspects in connection with a string of car burglaries in the Briargate area.

Police said the suspects burglarized about 50 cars in various neighborhoods within the past week. They took items including change, small electronics, purses, and a handgun. Police said all of the cars that were broken into were unlocked. In one case, the suspects took a garage door opener from the car and opened the garage to enter the house.

One of the suspects, 18-year-old Skyler Vincent, was arrested early Monday morning after an hour-long search. CSPD K9 Ozzie found Vincent hiding in a backyard, according to police.

Police are still looking for a second adult suspect, 19-year-old Chad Pamphile, and two teen boys.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 719-444-7000, or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).