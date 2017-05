FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a woman who was reported missing Wednesday and may be with her boyfriend, who is wanted on multiple warrants.

Deputies said Lisa Buchanan was last heard from Friday. She was last known to be with her boyfriend, Richard Lynn Warren, who is wanted on multiple warrants in Fremont County.

Buchanan, 37, is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and 154 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Warren, 32, is about 5 feet 11 inches tall and 187 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call dispatch at 719-784-3411 and press 1. Tips can also be submitted to Fremont County Crimestoppers at 719-275-STOP (7867).