COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Those spring colds and strep throat are hanging on for a second week in a row.

Here’s what clinics across Colorado Springs, Fountain and Pueblo are seeing, according to Qwikcare MD Urgent Care and Colorado Springs health partners.

Hundreds of patients are complaining of sore throats, but how can you tell if it’s something more serious?

A sore throat will usually start to feel better on its own, but doctors say strep needs to be treated – and will likely only get worse until you do just that.

If you have a sore throat that isn’t going away, plus a fever and swollen lymph nodes, head to the doctor.

On top of that, influenza is still making the rounds.

At least 50 cases were confirmed at just a couple clinics this week.

The good news is that allergy issues have gone down with the wet weather, but be prepared – as those temperatures rise, allergy symptoms will only get worse.