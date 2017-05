COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two people were arrested on drug charges after they were pulled over by officers in Colorado Springs Tuesday morning, according to police.

Police said around 10:20 a.m., officers pulled over a suspicious car on Apollo Village Circle. They discovered the driver and passenger were both in possession of illegal drugs. The passenger also had a handgun, according to police.

Both suspects, John Williams and Christopher Jacobs, were arrested on narcotics charges. Jacobs is also facing charges for being a felon in possession of a firearm.