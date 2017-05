COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two people were arrested on various charges after a resident called police about suspicious activity in central Colorado Springs Tuesday afternoon.

Police said around 12:20 p.m., they got a call about a weapons violation on Bryce Drive, which is in the area of Circle Drive and Airport Road. The caller told police several people were waiting outside a house, and one of them had a gun.

The suspects left before officers arrived, but officers searched the area and found four people matching the suspects’ descriptions walking in the area. Police discovered one of the suspects, a teen, had a gun, and arrested him on a weapons violation. They arrested another suspect, 25-year-old Martavius Francis, on an unrelated warrant for aggravated robbery.

Police said the suspects may have been trying to rob a nearby home when they were caught.