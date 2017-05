COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was arrested by police after a home surveillance camera caught him leaving a stinky surprise on the porch of a Colorado Springs home.

Police say they were dispatched to a home in the 6100 block of Colony Circle around 2 a.m. Tuesday after the victim reported the suspect, later identified as 33-year-old Steven Stanulonis, defecating on his porch.

The victim had recorded the act on his surveillance system and posted the video to social media, where Stanulonis was later recognized.

>> Click here to see the video. (Warning: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.)

Police confirmed Stanulonis’ identity and arrested him. He was served and released on a summons for disorderly conduct, a Class 1 Petty Offense.