DENVER, Colo. — A man arrested in connection with two bank robberies in Westminster was arrested last week, the U.S. Attorney, FBI and Westminster Police Department announced Wednesday.

The defendant, 28-year-old Christopher Dean Grisham of Adams County, appeared in federal court Wednesday morning for a detention hearing. He was ordered held without bond pending a resolution of his case, according to officials.

According to court documents, the U.S. Bank located at 3454 West 72nd Avenue in Westminster was robbed on March 22.

Additionally, the Wells Fargo Bank located at 7401 Federal Boulevard, also in Westminster, was robbed by the same suspect a week later on March 29.

Investigators received a tip stating they believed the robber was Grisham after seeing a photo of the suspect. Ultimately, two tellers – one from each bank – positively identified Grisham as the robbery suspect.

Based on the information, a Criminal Complaint – a probable cause charging document- was obtained on April 21 charging Grisham with bank robbery.

He was arrested and made his initial appearance April 25.

A trial date has yet to be scheduled. Grisham’s next court appearance will be Tuesday, May 9 for a preliminary hearing.