KXRM/KXTU FOX21 is seeking an accomplished Video Editor / Motion Graphics Artist / Photographer / Producer for a full time position.

The successful candidate must be familiar with the Adobe Creative Cloud Suite – emphasis in After Effects, Premiere, Photoshop and Audition.

Experience in Cinema 4D, Expio NewsTicker, and Ross Xpression software are a definite plus.

The candidate must be a self starter and self directed. Have an eye for detail and aesthetics with the ability to conceptualize projects.

The candidate will be involved in all aspects of creating commercials. Writing, editing, creative meetings, and capturing video with good lighting are all required.

This career opportunity will consist of daily interactions with multiple individuals and departments. The ideal candidate must embrace this critical and essential part of the position having the ability to effectively maintain these lines of communications.

The ideal candidate will be dependable, flexible, work well under pressure, and use each challenging opposition as an opportunity to grow.

The ideal candidate must be able to work effectively under multiple deadlines, and function under pressure. Candidates must be able to quickly learn and adapt to new technologies as they become available and maintain the software and equipment.

Lifting and transporting of camera equipment will be a requirement of this position. Daily work schedule may fluctuate and you may be required to relieve the receptionist at times.

This job description is not a complete description of responsibilities. Other duties may be assigned at discretion of supervisor.

If you would like to apply to this opening, please visit http://www.nexstar.tv/careers/ .