COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after someone was shot in the leg at a southeastern Colorado Springs apartment complex Wednesday morning.

Police said the shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. at an apartment complex on Chapman Drive, which is in the area of Academy Boulevard and Fountain Boulevard. The victim was shot in the leg near the entrance to the complex, according to police. The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspects have been arrested.