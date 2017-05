FOX21 News seeks a Morning News Producer for our 4 hour morning newscast.

You will work in tandem with another producer for the morning show. This show is full of energy and personality.

The News Producer produces daily newscast items, decides the order in which stories will be told, writes teases and other content, times news programs, edits video, and posts video to the website.

If you’re a strong writer, love adjusting on the fly and can write a tease that leaves viewers wanting more, this is the job for you.

Familiarity with I-News and the Ross animated system puts you ahead of the game. If you’re not a team player, this isn’t the newsroom for you.

Essential Duties & Responsibilities:

Produces newscasts for broadcast across all platforms.

Writes and orders news stories.

Approves scripts.

Balances news and feature content to create compelling broadcasts.

Edits video.

Writes stories for the website and other eMedia platforms.

Interacts with viewers and users on social media sites.

Performs other duties as assigned.

If you would like to apply to this opening, please visit http://www.nexstar.tv/careers/ .