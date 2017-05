COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A woman was cited for child abuse after she left her five young children alone in a motel room for at least a day, according to police.

Police said it happened at a motel in the area of North Murray Boulevard and Platte Avenue. Motel staff found the children around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and cared for them until police arrived. The children had been left alone for at least a day without food or supervision, according to police.

Police were unable to locate the mother for several hours. When they found her, they cited her for child abuse and notified DHS.