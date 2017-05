COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police arrested a man who allegedly burglarized at least two businesses Tuesday.

The burglary happened Tuesday just before 3:30 a.m. in the 100 block of South Tejon Street. At least two businesses were involved, police say.

Security officers found the suspect inside the building and were able to take a picture of him before he fled the scene. Police say that photo is not being released at this time.

On Wednesday around 11:45 a.m. police saw a person matching the description of the suspect in the 1600 block of South Nevada Avenue.

The suspect was positively identified and taken into custody for the burglary.

The investigation is ongoing.