COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Kum & Go’s newest store in the Springs is set to open Thursday, May 4 at 6 a.m. – right across the street from the FOX21 News studio!

The location at 525 Wooten Road right off Platte Avenue will be open 24 hours a day.

Officials with Kum & Go say the new store will focus on fresh food and features a variety of unique offerings, such as an expanded and open food preparation area that customers can see right when they walk in.

Kum & Go operates 16 stores in Colorado Springs and 57 in Colorado.

Future locations of this new layout are planned for this year in Colorado, Iowa, Missouri and Oklahoma.

And don’t forget – their $1 any size drink promo started Monday, just in time to kick off summer.

To make things even sweeter, you can win a $50 gift card to Kum & Go. All you have to do is watch FOX21 Morning News Right Now from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and enter the keyword of the day on the FOX21 News website for your chance to win.