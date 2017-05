COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It was chaos at the Colorado Springs Airport Wednesday morning, as more than 700 people took part in a real life fire drill.

The mass casualty exercise is used to test procedures for responding to a simulated plane crash.

“You can’t overestimate how important this is to practice this because as you can see there’s a lot of moving parts,” said Dr. David Steinbruner at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.

More than 40 different agencies took part in the simulation.

“If you don’t practice this at a small level like this when it really happens you’re going to be flat footed,” said Dr. Steinbruner.

The practice is all part of a mass casualty response exercise – a real life simulation where two planes crash at the Colorado Springs Airport.

“If something like this were to happen in our community, exercising out here at the airport overlaps into other types of drills and emergency’s we might encounter,” said Nick DeSutter, the Emergency Management Coordinator with the Office of Emergency Management.

Mayor John Suthers say it’s important that everyone is prepared for the worst case scenario.

“There’s nothing quite like getting the ambulances out, getting the fire fighters out and all that sort of thing to really prepare for real incidents,” said Mayor Suthers.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requires all airports with scheduled air carrier service to conduct a full scale emergency exercise every three years and tabletop exercises all other years.

The last airport exercise was conducted in 2014.