CHAMPLIN, Minn. — Who needs a date to prom when you’ve got Harvard?

Priscilla Samey, a senior at Champlin Park High School in Champlin, Minnesota, was having some trouble finding a date to prom this year, so she decided to get a little creative with the idea instead.

Samey posted a photo of herself air-kissing her acceptance letter to Harvard and posted that snapshot showcasing her accomplishments on Twitter.

She wrote, “Couldn’t find a man to accept me for prom so I took a college that did.”

Couldn't find a man to accept me for prom so I took a college that did #Harvard2021 #prom2k17 πŸ’•πŸ™πŸΎ pic.twitter.com/vIw2524wXu — β€’ (@prizxillas) April 30, 2017

Samey also shared with the world she was accepted into Yale, Princeton, Columbia, Brown, University of Pennsylvania, and Cornell.

Her “prom date” tweet has since been retweeted closed to 30,000 times and liked over 126,000 times in less than a week.