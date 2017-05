FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — A Fremont County sheriff’s deputy and his wife were arrested Wednesday for child abuse as the Canon City Police Department continues to investigate.

Cpl. Brandon Tilley was arrested and is being charged with misdemeanor child abuse and third degree assault. He has been placed on administrative leave pending the conclusion of the investigation.

Tilley has been employed by the Sheriff’s Office as a patrol deputy since 2009.

Authorities have also arrested his wife Katherine Tilley, who is being charged with misdemeanor child abuse.

The investigation is ongoing.