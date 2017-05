DENVER, Colo. — Denver Zoo has launched a free, new mobile app to help visitors more easily navigate the zoo and learn more about the animals.

The Zoo says the app includes special features such as a GPS-enabled map, schedule of events, access to guests’ membership cards and purchase history.

Need help finding popcorn or locating the nearest restroom? The app will pinpoint you in the right direction.

The app allows guests to learn more about the animals, such as their names, ages, favorite foods and other fun facts.

Pretty soon, you will even have the option to receive push notifications if you’d like a friendly reminder about upcoming events.

The app is available in both English and Spanish on Apple and Android devices. Just search “Denver Zoo.”