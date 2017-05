Related Coverage Say goodbye to bike lanes on Research Parkway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The effort to make Colorado Springs more bike friendly continues.

City leaders held an open house at the Penrose Library downtown Wednesday, May 3, looking for input from citizens on the city’s developing Bike Master Plan.

A couple hundred people showed up to the open house, where they could walk around to about a dozen different poster boards with all of the goals and strategies outlining the master plan.

People could also leave comment cards with any recommendations.

“I like to think of a master plan as sort of a road map to get from where we are today to where we want to be in the future,” said Kate Brady, Senior Bicycle Planner for the city of Colorado Springs.

The process so far has involved a lot of safety analysis and establishing goals; now they want feedback.

Linda Page said, “We cycle for pleasure you know, recreational cycling and we thought what a great idea to get the community involved and interested in what is going on with the plane.”

Page says she’s been riding bikes since she was a kid, but it wasn’t until she retired that cycling really became a hobby for she and her husband. While she says they absolutely love it, they don’t always feel safe.

“Sometimes when we’re on more busy streets I’m a little nervous,” said Page.

That is why she’s happy to hear the master plan is focusing on connecting trail systems with the roadways.

But if you build it will they come? As we saw on Research Parkway, not every neighborhood is suited for cyclists.

“We hear over and over again in the city that people want a more bicycle friendly, a more walkable friendly community and that they don’t feel like they have that now.” Brady said, “I think one of the lessons from Research Parkway is that maybe bike-ablity, bike friendliness looks different in different parts of our community.”

As for Page, she says Colorado Springs isn’t there yet but it’s just nice to know there’s an effort to make the city a safe place to enjoy a ride.

“It’s really exciting to know that the city is really getting behind a real plan for the city instead of a kind of hap-hazard approach,” said Page.

Now there are people who oppose a lot of the routes and usage of money proposed in the Bike Master Plan. We heard a couple of disagreements muttered from folks in the crowd; however they wouldn’t talk on camera.

If you did not make it to the open house, you can find all of the presented information online here.