DENVER, Colo. — Victims of stalking now have a new law to protect them.

With a swipe of his pen, Governor John Hickenlooper signed House Bill 17-1150.

“No Bail For Stalking and Domestic Violence Offenders” is sponsored by Pueblo representative Clarice Navarro and came about following the murder of 28-year-old Janice Nam of Colorado Springs in May 2016.

Before her death, Nam took out a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, Glen Galloway, who’s accused of killing her.

Police say Galloway was granted bail after being convicted of stalking, but did not show up for his sentencing. Police say he cut off his ankle monitor and killed a man to get the truck he used to drive to Nam’s house.

Under current law, bail is denied to a person convicted of certain violent crimes, but judges have the discretion to grant bail between conviction and sentencing in cases of felony stalking or domestic violence. In Colorado, this can be as much as 6 to 8 weeks.

House Bill 17-1150 denies bail between conviction and sentencing for cases involving felony stalking or domestic violence.

On Wednesday Representative Navarro tweeted out a picture with the caption “Proud to have HB1150 protecting victims of domestic violence and stalking signed into law!”

Proud to have HB1150 protecting victims of domestic violence and stalking signed into law! @ChieftainNews #copolitics #coleg pic.twitter.com/9Ec6DP6hwI — Rep Clarice Navarro (@ClariceHD47) May 3, 2017

In a statement she said:

“This new law will be a sigh of relief to many victims who after enduring the stress of a criminal trial, won’t have to fear retaliation from their attacker,” said Navarro. “I am grateful to all the stakeholders and legislators who participated in this process and hope this new law empowers more victims of stalking and domestic violence to report the abuse they have suffered.”

HB 17-1150 takes effect August 9.