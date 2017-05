COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Crews began demolition of the former Sunflower Motel on West Colorado Avenue Wednesday.

The demolition project is part of an effort to revitalize the section of Colorado Avenue often referred to as “no man’s land.” The 1.5-mile stretch of road links Old Colorado City and Manitou Springs.

Demolition of the motel, which was at 3703 West Colorado Avenue, began around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and is expected to continue through Friday. The county acquired the property to accommodate road widening, sidewalks, bridge replacement, and trail realignment.

Construction on the $30.9 million revitalization project began in January and is expected to be complete in December 2018.