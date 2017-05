COLORADO CITY, Colo. — On Monday officials with the United States Postal Service announced they have come to terms with the Contract Postal Unit supplier for Colorado City zip code 81019.

The office located at 4490 Bent Brothers Boulevard will continue to offer stamps, package services and Post Office Box Service from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

For more information on this location, such as a full list of services offered and complete hours of operation, click here.