FORT CARSON, Colo. — Soldiers from Fort Carson will deploy to Gemany on short-notice orders within the next two weeks as part of an Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise (EDRE), Fort Carson officials announced Tuesday afternoon.

The 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, will exercise their ability to alert, recall and deploy under emergency conditions. The EDRE will also test the installation’s ability to support a short-notice deployment.

Additionally, the soldiers will also conduct a battalion training event at Grafenwoehr Training Area in Bavaria.

“This Deployment Readiness Exercise provides an excellent opportunity for our soldiers and leaders to validate not only the Army’s ability to deploy units under emergency conditions, but to also highlight our unit readiness and flexibility,” said Col. Matthew J. Cody, commander, 2nd IBCT. “Our soldiers have the leadership, training and equipment necessary to accomplish any task. This exercise will give our soldiers a great training opportunity coupled with real-world experience.”

Maj. Gen. Gonsalves, commanding general, 4th Inf. Div. and Fort Carson, made the announcement to the brigade Monday.

The EDRE is a planned exercise and is not in response to any situation in Europe or elsewhere, officials said. EDREs are an important tool used by commanders to ensure their units have the capability and agility to respond to crisis.

The Army routinely conducts deployment readiness exercises to assess the ability of units to provide trained and equipped Army ground forces to the National Command Authority with little or no notice.