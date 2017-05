BACA COUNTY, Colo. — Ranchers in Baca County are coming together after cattle herds were devastated by the weekend snowstorm.

On Tuesday, FOX21 spoke to Kristy, a Baca County resident, who said the areas of Walsh and Campo were hard hit by the storm, receiving between 27 and 36 inches of snow.

