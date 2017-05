CAÑON CITY, Colo. — A man is facing multiple charges after he was caught breaking into cars at Cañon City High School Monday, according to police.

Police said around 2 p.m. Monday, they got a call about a suspicious person at the high school. The caller told police a man was trying to get into cars in the parking lot.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect, 31-year-old Channing Whitney. Whitney was in possession of several items that had been stolen from two different students’ cars, according to police. One of the items was a Cañon City High School sports jersey.

Whitney was arrested for two counts of first-degree criminal trespass and two counts of theft.