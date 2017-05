EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Got documents or other personal papers around the house you don’t want falling into the wrong hands?

Limited spots are still available to take part in this Saturday’s El Paso County LETTER RIP event, which aims to help fight identity theft.

The County’s Community Services Department Environmental Division said there are still a few hundred spots open for the drive-thru shredding event that will take place in downtown Colorado Springs.

To avoid long wait times and manage traffic congestion, the event is by appointment only.

>> Click here to register.

Participants must bring their printed or electronic ticket to the event to be admitted.

Attendees can bring up to 5 standard-size copy paper boxes to the event for free. There will be a $5 charge for each additional box of a similar or smaller size and a $10 fee for each additional box of a larger size.

All money raised will go to support the Better Business Bureau Scholarship Fund.

The LETTER RIP event will take place Saturday, May 6 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Drivers can approach the drop-off area on Vermijo Street from southbound Cascade Avenue or from northbound Sahwatch Street.

You can register online or by calling 719-520-7878 for more information.