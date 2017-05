COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — You may see smoke and emergency crews near the Colorado Springs Airport Wednesday as the airport and Office of Emergency Management conduct a mass casualty response exercise.

Officials say airport operations will not be affected by the exercise, but Cresterra Boulevard between Milton Proby Parkway and Powers Boulevard will be closed between 5 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The exercise will be divided into two phases:

Phase 1:

Area: Cresterra Parkway between Milton Proby Parkway and Powers Boulevard

Time: 7 a.m. to noon

You may see: Smoke, fire, emergency vehicles, buses with “patients,” medevac helicopters and police foot patrols

Phase 2:

Area: UCHealth (Central and North campuses), Penrose St. Francis Health Services and St. Francis Medical Center

Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You may see: “Airplane crash victims” with stage makeup to simulate seriously injuries will be transported by emergency vehicles and buses to local hospitals

More than 700 participants from agencies across the Pikes Peak region will participate in this mass casualty exercise to test procedures for responding to a simulated aircraft emergency and exercise the use of the National Incident Management System (NIMS).

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requires all airports with scheduled air carrier service to conduct a full scale emergency exercise every three years and tabletop exercises all other years.

The last airport exercise was conducted in 2014.