COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Deputies are asking for the public’s help identifying the man who robbed a southern Colorado Springs convenience store at gunpoint early Tuesday morning.

Deputies said the robbery happened around 4:15 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on B Street, just north of Fort Carson Gate 4. Deputies said the robber asked a clerk for Newport cigarettes, then pulled a handgun and magazine out of his sweatshirt pocket. The suspect put the magazine into the gun and pointed it at the victim, but didn’t chamber a round, according to deputies. The victim gave the suspect some cash, and he left the store headed southbound toward Lashelle Way.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s with a medium build. He had a light-colored bandanna covering his face and was wearing a light-colored hoodie, a white belt, and jeans.

Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to email Deputy Edwin Wilson at edwinwilson@elpasoco.com or call dispatch at 719-390-5555.