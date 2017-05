Related Coverage Investigators asking for help identifying young woman found dead in Colorado mountains

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. — Investigators have identified the woman who was found dead along Highway 103 in Clear Creek County last month.

A driver found the woman’s body near the road on April 8. Investigators searched local, state, and national databases, but were not able to identify the woman until just a few days ago, when they sent out an alert asking for help and received dozens of tips from the public.

The woman has been identified as Queen Ashby, 20, of Aurora. Investigators said her family has been notified of her death.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office are still investigating the circumstances leading to Ashby’s death. Anyone with information is asked to call the CBI tip line at 303-239-4219.