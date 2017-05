DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA — Seniors from the Air Force Academy football team, along with the coaching staff, Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Michelle Johnson and Director of Athletics Jim Knowlton attended a ceremony Tuesday at the White House as the team received the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy from President Donald Trump.

While in the nation’s capital, the Falcons and staff attended a congressional reception Monday night with more than 20 congressional sponsors and Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. David Goldfein.

Several former Falcons players were also in attendance.

The team also presented the President with a special memento of his own.

Air Force finished the season 10-3 overall, completing just the seventh 10-win season in school history. The Falcons closed the season with a six-game winning streak which tied as the fifth-longest in the nation.

Congratulations to the winners of the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy, the great Air Force Falcons!

