PUEBLO, Colo. — Many neighborhoods throughout southern Colorado are still cleaning up from the weekend’s spring snow storm. Especially in Pueblo where crews have been working throughout the past couple of days to get everything back up and running.

Pueblo city council says they are considering all of the damage an emergency and there’s really no telling how long it take to get it all cleaned up.

“I know there’s no getting away from it. It’s just nature,” said Harold Carver who has lived in Pueblo for about six years.

While he says he absolutely loves living here, this wicked Colorado weather has been a little harsh.

Carver said, “These last storms we’ve had in the last two weeks have been devastating to a lot of people.”

Pueblo city council agrees. President Steve Nawrocki says they’re estimating it’ll take a couple hundred thousand dollars from the emergency fund to get things back to normal.

Nawrocki said, “We’re looking at overtime. We’re looking at hiring some part-time. For right now we’re looking at the next two weeks going seven days a week, 12 hours a day.”

Their first priority was clearing out the public right of ways. Now they’re concentrating on giving homeowners places to drop-off debris.

“We’ll have two sites, one on the south side of town at Lake Minnequa in the parking lot which is off Pueblo Boulevard and then on the north side at Eagle Ridge off of Eagle Ridge and Ridge Drive,” said Nawrocki.

The south side drop-off site at Lake Minnequa will be open starting Tuesday, May 2, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Each site will be manned with wood-chippers on hand. The city also plans to buy another chipper for about $75,000. All of that mulch will be used for much needed mitigation at Lake Minnequa.

As for Carver, he’s still fixing his roof from the big wind storm back in January. Now he’s got even more work to do.

Carver said, “This storm here wasn’t quite as bad. You can see limbs in the yard and over here the lady just had it cleaned up and stuff but it was a bad storm too. One to two feet is quite a lot for this time of year.”

Since about midnight Friday, April 28, city crews have been trying to get things cleaned up. Their next priority will be getting the parks cleared of debris.