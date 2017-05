COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed an attempted kidnapping in Colorado Springs Monday to come forward with any information as they continue to investigate.

Police say it happened just after 3 p.m. at the playground at Academy International Elementary School located at 8550 Charity Drive.

According to police, the boy was leaving the playground and was starting to walk home when he was approached by a man driving a black-colored SUV, similar to a Toyota 4-Runner with running boards.

The suspect asked the child if he wanted a ride home and when the boy refused, the suspect yelled and ordered the boy several times to get inside, according to police.

The boy began to run away from the area as the SUV followed. The boy hid in some bushes nearby for a few minutes until he heard the suspect speed away, police say.

The boy was unable to see the suspect because the windows were darkly tinted, according to authorities. He was able to describe the suspect as having a deep voice.

If you have any information or witnessed this attempted kidnapping, call CSPD at 719-444-7000 or if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867.