COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police have arrested a second person in connection with the shooting death of a Colorado Springs man in April.

On Monday, 60-year-old Teral Lee of Colorado Springs was taken into custody while at the El Paso County Courthouse.

Police say he was there for unrelated matters, but was arrested for accessory to a crime (first degree murder), possession of weapons by a previous offender and tampering with evidence in reference to the April 15 murder of Andrew Swiatek.