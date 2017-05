On Monday, Pueblo Police continued their search for Kelsie Schelling, the 21-year-old who disappeared in 2013.

Schelling was eight weeks pregnant at the time, when she went missing after driving from Denver to Pueblo.

The digging happened in the Southwest part of Pueblo, on Sudbery Drive.

The same area where Schelling’s ex-boyfriend, Donthe Lucas, used to live.

Lucas, a person of interest in the case, lived about a mile from where the open space crews were digging.

“Right now I’m feeling sad because, we didn’t have any luck again today,” said Laura Saxton, mother of Kelsie Schelling.

Crews dug along a dry creek bed, lifting tumbleweeds to the side and seeing if anything was underneath, but nothing was found.

Saxton says she just wants to bring her little girl home.

“Obviously as time goes by, that hope dims more and more and I really can’t imagine spending the rest of my life living like this,” said Saxton.

Though, she may not feel strong all the time, it wont stop her. Hoping this message gets to Kelsie.

“Kelsie I just love and miss you so much. I talk to her all the time and I just wish she could somehow find a way, even if it’s in a dream or whatever, some sign, just give us a sign of where we can find her and bring her home

and bringing that part of this nightmare to an end,” said Saxton.

Pueblo Police say, the area they searched today was about 300 to 400 yards, searching the open space for several hours.

Police add, the work isn’t done yet, they’ll be back later this week, searching in the same area.