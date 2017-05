PUEBLO, Colo. — Police are searching a Pueblo open space for clues into the disappearance of Kelsie Schelling.

Pueblo police and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation are digging in an area off Sudbery Drive on Pueblo’s southwest side. The open space is near a home where Schelling’s ex-boyfriend, Donthe Lucas, used to live. Police spent several days searching the backyard of the home last month. Lucas is considered a person of interest in the case.

Schelling, 21, was eight weeks pregnant when she disappeared February 4, 2013 after driving from Denver to Pueblo.

