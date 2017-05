COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — McDonald’s says they’ve invented an “unnecessarily superfluous utensil” to accompany their new signature crafted line of sandwiches.

It’s called the Frork.

Think of it as a fry-fork hybrid designed solely for scooping up the ingredients that may fall while you’re eating a burger.

No, we aren’t kidding.

Still confused as to how it works? Legendary pitchman Anthony Sullivan stars in the fast food company’s first-ever infomercial, which aired in New York on Sunday and has now been posted to YouTube. Check it out below.

Officials say the Frork works will all three of their new Signature Crafted Recipes sandwiches available for around $4.99 to $5.19 at participating McDonald’s.

If you’re dying to get your hands on a Frork, you can call 1-844-623-3767 to learn how to get one.

We tried calling the number, and Anthony Sullivan himself answers. You must go through a series of pre-recorded messages, and even answer “What’s your favorite number?” to move forward.

Once we passed all that, we were unfortunately informed McDonald’s was out of freebies for callers, but not in-store.

On Friday, May 5, Frorks will be given away at select McDonald’s locations nationwide with the purchase of a Signature Crafted Recipes sandwich while supplies last.

>> Click here to find a participating store near you.

McDonald’s recently made headlines just last week when they announced plans to phase out the beloved Hi-C Orange Lavaburst drink.