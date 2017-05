COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Jimmy John’s $1 sub day is back. The freaky fast sandwich chain is offering $1 subs at select locations from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 2.

The deal is good in-store only (no delivery). It’s only good for sandwiches 1 through 6 and the JJBLT. There’s a limit of one sub per person.

The deal is available at the following locations in southern Colorado. Tap here for a list of participating locations nationwide.

Cañon City

2255 Fremont Drive

Colorado Springs

4290 North Academy Boulevard

389 East Fillmore Street

1035 Garden of the Gods Road

3604 Hartsel Drive Suite A

1590 Briargate Boulevard

5885 Stetson Hills Boulevard

10 South Tejon Street

9275 North Union Boulevard Suite 2-150

2710 South Academy Boulevard Suite 150

817 Cheyenne Meadows Boulevard

Fort Carson

1515 Chiles Avenue

3600 Magrath Avenue

Monument

1773 Lake Woodmoor Drive

Peyton

11605 Meridian Market View Suite 100

Pueblo

4016 West Northern Avenue

Woodland Park

407 East Grace Avenue