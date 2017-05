STATEWIDE — May is Mental Health Month.

The Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS) wants to remind you of the resources provided by Colorado Crisis Services, a statewide resource for mental health, substance use or emotional crisis help.

Resources offered include:

Colorado Crisis Services Line: 1-844-493-TALK (8255)

A 24/7/365 hotline for anyone affected by a mental health, substance use or emotional crisis. All calls are connected to a mental health professional that will provide immediate support and connections to further resources.

Colorado Crisis Walk-In Locations

Walk-in crisis services are open 24/7 and offer confidential, in-person crisis support, information and referrals to anyone who needs it. There are 11 walk-in locations statewide. Click here to see a list.

– Crisis Stabilization Units: Some walk-in locations provide crisis beds for 1 to 5 days, for either voluntary or involuntary impatient treatment.

Chat Crisis Service online

Master level crisis clinicians or chat specialists help Coloradans with online emotional support, crisis intervention and suicide assessments. This service is available from 4 p.m. to midnight, 7 days a week.

Text Crisis Service

Anyone can text the word TALK to 38255 anytime, from anywhere in Colorado about any type of crisis. Within minutes, a Masters level crisis text counselor from Rocky Mountain Crisis Partners receives the text and responds quickly and will work with the individual on developing a plan to make them feel in control of the crisis.

Referral Only Services

Mobile Units: With a referral from a Crisis Services Clinician, Colorado Crisis Services sends out a mental health professional to provide support for those in need of face-to-face help, but who are unable to reasonably reach a walk-in crisis services location. Individuals can call 1-844-493-8255 to learn more about how to access this service.

Respite Care: A Crisis Services Clinician can only initiate this service after an in-person meeting. Those needing safe, peer-managed stabilization and support can stay voluntarily for 1 to 14 days to get the help they need.