COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A CSPD K9 helped arrest a suspect accused of rummaging through several cars in the Briargate area overnight, according to police.

Police said around 2 a.m. Monday, they got a call about a burglary in progress at a home on Windjammer Drive, which is in the neighborhood southwest of Research Parkway and Union Boulevard. When officers arrived, they saw a man wearing dark clothing walking through the neighborhood. When the man saw the officers, he started running. Police set up containment and brought in K9 Ozzie to search for the suspect. About an hour later, Ozzie found the suspect, 18-year-old Skyler Vincent, hiding in a backyard, according to police.

Officers went through the neighborhood and found several unlocked cars that had been rummaged through, according to police. Anyone who finds that their car was burglarized is asked to call police at 719-444-7000 and reference call screen number 17175420.