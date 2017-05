COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado kicked off Small Business Week Sunday afternoon with the second annual food truck cook-off at the Norris-Penrose Event Center.

The sold-out event featured six food trucks, serving all different types of fare, judged by three Broadmoor chefs and the Colorado Springs Independent’s food critic.

“We are celebrating small businesses, and the food truck industry is a small business, and we want to be part of a thriving industry, and this is what the week is all about,” Gina Sacripanti of the BBB of Southern Colorado said. “Championing small businesses, educating, and providing resources for the community to come together.”

The Fiesta Grill won the Judge’s Choice award, and Black Forest Chew Chew won the People’s Choice award.

The five-day small business celebration goes through this Thursday.

Also Sunday, some of the best local bartenders battled it out in The Principal’s Office cocktail competition at the Ivywild School gymnasium. Four bartenders created custom cocktails that were then taste-tested and voted on by the public.

The concoctions were all made with liquor provided by Spring 44 Distilling in Loveland.