ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The country’s largest indoor rock-climbing facility is scheduled to open later this year in the Centennial State.

Earth Treks will be putting the new 52,000 square-foot facility at 1050 W. Hampden Avenue, the old headquarters of Sports Authority.

The new location will be home to 772 employees.

Some of the features of the new facility include:

Climbing walls packed with bouldering and roped terrain

Huge fitness and climbing training areas

Dedicated yoga and group fitness room

Private climbing teaching areas

High-end locker rooms

Fully stocked gear shop

On-site child care

Easy access to light rail and bike trails

Multi-gym memberships will be available (more details to be released prior to opening)

Additionally, the facility will also be near local restaurants and craft breweries in Englewood City Center and River Point.

Earth Treks’ founder Chris Warner says he looks for abandoned big box stores for his climbing facilities.

He says Earth Treks’ pitch to landlords used to be ousted by larger companies, but a fear of big-time bankruptcies has given his business a fighting chance.

Earth Treks has climbing facilities in Virginia, Maryland and Colorado.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.