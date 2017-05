COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It’s a new and unique way to get visitors to experience the grandeur of the Pikes Peak region.

Starting Monday, the Colorado Springs Convention and Visitors Bureau is launching a digital passport that highlights the city’s diverse craft beverage scene.

From moonshine to microbrews, you can sip your way through the area using a free downloadable Crafts and Drafts Passport.

The passport features 14 different locations, with the idea to showcase the different breweries and distilleries that have a big economic impact in the community.

“These people work really hard and craft beverage is a huge business. Colorado is very well known for microbreweries but Colorado Springs is certainly coming into its own,” said Chelsy Offutt with the Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The program is running now until the end of July.

When you collect at least 5 codes from the different locations, you can enter for a chance to win some free prizes.

