DENVER, Colo. — On Monday the Senate unanimously passed the latest in a proposal by Senator John Cooke (R-Greeley) to strengthen penalties against repeat drunk drivers.

House Bill 17-1288 requires courts sentence those who commit a class 4 felony DUI or have been charged with four subsequent DUIs to up to two years, and no less than 90 days, in prison.

Additionally, the bill mandates additional community service requirements of up to 120 hours, as well as more drug and alcohol safety classes.

So far in 2017, officials say DUI fatalities are already up by 6.5 percent with 34,010 citations issued to impaired drivers.

The bill is now headed to the governor’s desk for approval.